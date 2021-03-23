Weedsy: Sharing Is NOT Caring!

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weedsy is a new California-legal cannabis brand that addresses two common problems with enjoying cannabis through its introduction of Infused mini pre-rolls.

When it comes to enjoying cannabis, two common problems occur: 1) it's finally your turn to take a hit but the joint has slobbery spit all over it (UHM...EW?!). Or 2) you've found yourself too lit to function, surrendering yourself into the sinking black hole of the couch, binge-eating everything in sight and watching your 7th run of Trailer Park Boys.

Weedsy delivers top-tier cannabis for those that truly embody the "me, myself, and I" vibes during a post-COVID world. A perfect solution for those that prefer enjoying cannabis without sharing, because in this new world, sharing is not caring. All five Weedsy mini pre-roll strains are specifically rolled at 0.4 grams, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done, hit-it-and-quit-it-solution for the California stoner!

For a mini pre-roll at 0.4 grams, chances are, there would be questions about the potency of such a small joint. As Molly from ' Booksmart' preaches, "Don't knock it 'till you try it." The Weedsy team are seasoned stoners; and measured how the pre-rolls stack up against other mainstay brands in the space. The result? These things SLAP! At just under half a gram per, this noisy cricket-looking thing definitely has the power to knock a grown adult to the ground thanks to the joint being INFUSED!

Wait...wait? They're Infused?That's right, Weedsy mini pre-rolls are infused, each consisting of Top Shelf, California-grown cannabis, the highest potency of premium cannabis distillate infused into the flower, a subtle flavoring added to the distillate to help mask the earthy flavor of the oil, and a generous helping of kief all packed into a cute little J!

Between Green Apple, Grape, Strawberry, Watermelon, and even an Original unflavored variety, these cute little mini pre-rolls are a force to be reckoned with. Get ready to embrace the Anti-Sharing Smoking Club vibes Weedsy delivers so effortlessly. These powerhouse mini pre-rolls are available now from a handful of California dispensaries.

