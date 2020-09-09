Weedoo Rescues Over 150 Stranded Pets Scheduled For Euthanasia Due To COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weedoo Greenboat, Inc. joined forces with Big Dog Ranch Rescue to save over 150 dogs and cats in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Weedoo Boats, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is the leading manufacturer of aquatic weed harvesters and workboats. Lead by CEO, Tara Lordi, a Wellington, Florida resident, Weedoo Boats not only saves the waterways, but is no stranger to animal rescue. They utilized their shallow draft workboats to provide aid during hurricane Harvey in Texas in 2017 and again in 2018 during hurricane Florence in North Carolina. However this rescue mission posed a new threat. The clock was ticking, and in order to save the lives of over 150 animals set to be euthanized, Weedoo had no choice but to strategically work fast and furiously. "When Big Dog Ranch reached out to us, we had one option and that was to charter a private cargo plane to get those animals home quickly and safely," said Lordi. The plane was chartered and Lordi herself was boots on the ground in the Islands helping crate the animals and pack the plane.

The animals were stranded for several reasons, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Activists on the island raised awareness to the situation.The plane arrived on Friday, August 28 th and the dogs and cats were offloaded by a host of volunteers and taken to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, in Loxahatchee, Florida and a variety of shelters across the country, where they will be cared for until they are available for adoption. For information on how to foster, adopt or donate, please visit bdrr.org

About Weedoo BoatsWeedoo Boats are manufactured in the USA in West Palm Beach, Florida. Weedoo is the industry's leading manufacturer of environmental workboats and amphibious work equipment. Weedoo Workboats are rugged machines that are designed to mechanically harvest and remove lake weeds and other contaminants in the most extreme and challenging aquatic conditions.

Contact: Karla Moriarty862-571-4787 https://www.weedooboats.com

&amp;amp;#160;

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weedoo-rescues-over-150-stranded-pets-scheduled-for-euthanasia-due-to-covid-19-301126776.html

SOURCE Weedoo Greenboat, Inc.