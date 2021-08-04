Weed Man Experiences Record Year, On Track For Double Digit Growth

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industries across the board have devoted the first half of 2021 to regaining their footing in the national and global marketplaces as many sectors continue to rebound from the impacts of the recent pandemic. Though, some fortunate companies, like Weed Man , North America's fastest growing lawn care franchise, are on pace to meet its most profitable year to date.

With key factors such as the growing housing market and $105 billion spent on lawn and landscape services annually, Weed Man is well positioned for long-term growth. In fact, the company has experienced year-over-year growth for the sixth consecutive year.

The stable franchise is projecting $260 million in system wide sales and has signed 29 new territories in 2021 thus far, including breaking into Tampa Bay with five license agreements.

"With our real-time reporting capabilities, our year end earnings projections will reach over $180 million here in the U.S. and $75 million in Canada," said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. "With our ongoing, personalized business planning designed to help strengthen each franchise owners individual profit goals and the continued expansion of the home service sector, the business model will only continue to yield even greater organic growth for the network."

Fueled in part by the steady growth of the company's sub-brand, Mosquito Hero - which has been able to surpass $5 million in revenue across North America after being successfully relaunched.

"A large part of our success is accredited to our laser-focused sales analysis program that serves as a predictable tool for franchisees to strategically plan, help them reach sales goals and scale as they see fit," said Lemcke. "It served as a re-engagement strategy that has helped align the priorities and values of the Weed Man brand both here in the U.S. and in Canada, equipping small business owners with what they need to succeed for themselves and their teams."

As a result of these innovations, along with its continued focus on increasing customer count, sustainable revenue and providing healthy lawns and pest-free yards, the franchise is aiming to receive 12 signed agreements (34 territories) before year's end.

The success of Weed Man franchisees is built upon the twin pillars of training and support. Each owner is equipped by the franchisor with all aspects of business operations, including administration, technical, marketing, business planning and budgeting. As an additional layer of local support, every Weed Man franchisee is supported by their experienced regional franchisor who serves as a personal consultant and mentor, providing experience, guidance and encouragement.

About Weed ManWeed Man, North America's fastest-growing franchised lawn care provider, is a network of locally owned and operated lawn care businesses providing environmentally-responsible fertilization, weed control and integrated pest-management services. Founded in 1970, Weed Man's promise has always been the same: treat every lawn as if it was its own and provide customers with honest and open communication. Since the brand began franchising in 1976, Weed Man now supports franchisees in more than 680 territories across North America. For more information, visit weedman.com .

