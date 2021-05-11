Weebit Nano And Silvaco To Present Latest ReRAM Modeling Developments At IMW 2021

HOD HASHARON, Israel and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Ltd. (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology, and Silvaco, Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, will jointly deliver a poster presentation on new developments in ReRAM simulation at the 13 th International Memory Workshop (IMW) 2021. Sponsored by the IEEE Electron Devices Society, IMW is the premier international forum for technologists to share and learn about new developments in memory technology. The conference will be held virtually May 16 -19, 2021.

The IMW presentation is based on work described in a new paper from Silvaco, Weebit, and CEA-Leti, "A Comprehensive Oxide-Based ReRAM TCAD Model with Experimental Verification," which explores new predictive and physics-based TCAD simulations for modeling Oxide-based ReRAM. Such simulations will help to speed the design, fabrication, and commercial adoption of ReRAM, an emerging memory technology that can meet future requirements for big data, AI, and neuromorphic computing.

In the development work, the companies leveraged the versatile applicability of the generic chemistry module in Silvaco's Victory TCAD package, as well as a new ReRAM model validated against experimental measurements supplied by Weebit. The work goes beyond previous ReRAM modeling attempts by accounting for the impact of current compliance on the device characteristics. The presentation will be delivered by Dr. Wolfgang Goes, Software Development Engineer at Silvaco and Amir Regev, VP of Technology Development for Weebit.

For more information about IMW 2021 and to register for the virtual event, visit: https://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/eds/imw/index.htm.

About SilvacoSilvaco is a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software and semiconductor IP used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 35 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.

About Weebit NanoWeebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company's ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit's ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See: www.weebit-nano.com.

