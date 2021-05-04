Wedding Apparel Pro Joins Leading Bridal Retailer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinfeld, leading bridal retailer and home of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, welcomes seasoned bridal pro Marissa Rubinetti to the executive team as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 20 years of experience, specializing in bridal and bridesmaid apparel, Marissa will use her proficiency in identifying customer preferences and forecasting consumer trends to increase profits and sales conversion at Kleinfeld. Ms. Rubinetti, formally the Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager for David's Bridal, brings invaluable experience developing successful sales and merchandising strategies for the latest and greatest assortment of styles suited for life's special occasions.

After meticulously vetting numerous candidates, Kleinfeld co-owners Ronald Rothstein and Mara Urshel worked to specifically craft this role for Ms. Rubinetti based on her portfolio of achievements. "We are ecstatic to welcome Marissa to the Kleinfeld family. Marissa offers exceptional skills researching and anticipating sales trends, understanding markets and competitors, and a solid track record in using retail buying activities to effectively meet company directives", says Kleinfeld co-owner and President, Mara Urshel. "We are very confident in Marissa and what she brings to the table to lead Kleinfeld into the next phase of the bridal business."

About Marissa Rubinetti

Graduating with a BS in Business from Fordham University, Marissa started out as an Assistant Buyer in Social Occasion Wear at David's Bridal. Working her way up to Associate Buyer for Prom and then Bridal Buyer, Ms. Rubinetti then spent 7 years overseeing all of the core brands at David's Bridal with buying responsibilities for 300+ stores. She then used her experience to lead as the Senior Buyer of all Social Occasion, finally finishing out her tenure with David's Bridal as Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager of the Dress Division. Her notable achievements include the launch of David's Bridal eCommerce platform, the international launch of David's Bridal Canada and David's Bridal UK, as well as launch and implementation of countless designer brands.

About Kleinfeld

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

