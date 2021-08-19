WeConnect Launches Its Complete United States Market Entry Solution

A global compliance solution that makes it easy for foreign companies to operate in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- weConnect , the fastest-growing, privately owned global expansion and compliance company, today announced the launch of its complete market entry solution for foreign companies expanding into the United States.

"The U.S. is a key strategic market for many companies. However, compliantly operating an entity can be challenging."

" The United States is a key strategic market for many companies. However, compliantly operating an entity can be challenging, especially with different rules by state," said Scott Smoler, CEO of weConnect. "When companies work with weConnect they can leave all that to us. Not only does this make their lives easier and give them peace of mind on the compliance front, but also it allows them to be more successful by enabling them to focus on their business expansion."

The U.S. market entry solution includes a complete suite of services to help clients navigate key challenges:

Entity Solutions and Ongoing Corporate Compliance: weConnect helps clients determine the best location to set up and incorporate their business and the optimal structure as they grow. Registered Agent and corporate secretarial administration is also streamlined through weConnect.

weConnect helps clients determine the best location to set up and incorporate their business and the optimal structure as they grow. Registered Agent and corporate secretarial administration is also streamlined through weConnect. Payroll & Benefits Solutions: When entering the U.S., it is extremely hard for companies to broker competitive benefits to secure top talent; weConnect makes this possible and easily accessible. weConnect handles all payroll processes and provides competitive benefit options ranging from standard to ultra-competitive packages.

When entering the U.S., it is extremely hard for companies to broker competitive benefits to secure top talent; weConnect makes this possible and easily accessible. weConnect handles all payroll processes and provides competitive benefit options ranging from standard to ultra-competitive packages. Accounting Solutions: weConnect manages both the statutory accounting and the foundational monthly accounting process, delivered in the client's global policy. Clients can access the accounting book, bills and invoices via browser and mobile app for unlimited users.

weConnect manages both the statutory accounting and the foundational monthly accounting process, delivered in the client's global policy. Clients can access the accounting book, bills and invoices via browser and mobile app for unlimited users. Banking Solutions: Banking challenges can be a barrier to getting businesses set-up in the U.S. weConnect saves time and error by helping clients understand their limited options.

Banking challenges can be a barrier to getting businesses set-up in the U.S. weConnect saves time and error by helping clients understand their limited options. Tax Solutions:With 50 states requiring different tax regimes, the U.S. market is a complex tax jurisdiction. weConnect's experts handle all global, national, local and sales tax compliance, starting with an initial tax advisory call to formulate a plan for future growth.

weConnect's workforce spans the globe with over 200 global team members and over 1,000 local colleagues in 56 countries. weConnect has helped over 3,000 clients expand their businesses to more than 120 countries around the world.

The U.S. market entry solution strengthens the company's global presence and provides seamless support in a country where services are more fragmented than any other country in the world. weConnect offers one true global solution - with one team, one process, and one system that enables clients to scale infinitely and be laser-focused on their core business.

About weConnect:weConnect is the world's fastest-growing, privately owned global expansion and compliance company. weConnect's mission is to disrupt the compliance industry by making it easier than ever for companies to legally enter and operate in any country. Using practical solutions and optimal technologies for employer of record, incorporation, accounting, payroll and tax compliance, weConnect allows clients to focus on securing optimal talent and growing their businesses to all corners of the globe. Details can be found at goweconnect.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weconnect-launches-its-complete-united-states-market-entry-solution-301359046.html

SOURCE weConnect