Webull Launches Trading Central Panoramic View

Analytics-focused addition to top trading platform provides users with enhanced technical, fundamental, sentiment and news to offer a more holistic view of financial performance

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, today announced the official release of Panoramic View, an analysis-driven integration from Trading Central, a global leader of financial market research and investment analytics.

Panoramic View offers traders a simple, yet informational summary of their financial performance. Through an award-winning combination of AI analytics, Panoramic View provides Webull users TC proprietary scores, which can be used to help traders make informed investment decisions quickly. These scores are based on three major market indicators, and these are the primary factors that power Panoramic View:

Technical Score: Summarizes the technical strength of a stock in 3 timeframes.

Value Score: A measure that demonstrates the fair value of a stock.

News & Sentiment: An indication of the current buzz in the news and on social media.

Together, these indicators can help investors make more informed trading decisions faster.

"Trading Central Panoramic View allows Webull users to have key, easy to understand analytics, at their fingertips, which can help traders of all levels make more informed decisions," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "We are always looking to enhance the trading experience for our users, and this allows our clients to better identify trade opportunities, topline risk, and time their trades better."

Webull is the first trading platform to fully integrate Trading Central Panoramic View.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new Panoramic View integration with Webull", said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. "With access to compact insights about what's changing and what that change means, Webull users will be able to make confident investment decisions, as they look to find new investment opportunities and manage their risk."

Trading Central Panoramic View is free for Webull users, and appears on the watchlist of the Webull homepage. The integration applies to all Webull platforms, including the mobile application and website.

For more information, please visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

About Trading Central

Trading Central is a premium, one-stop-shop, investment decision tools creator. Our award-winning fusion of automated A.I. analytics, beautiful user interfaces and analyst expertise empower today's investors to ﬁnd and validate suitable opportunities, optimize their trading strategies, continually learn about ﬁnancial markets and enjoy running their own portfolios. For more information, visit www.tradingcentral.com.

