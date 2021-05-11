Webull Financial To Host "Ask Me Anything" On Reddit

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, today announced that CEO Anthony Denier will participate in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. This question-and-answer style session will take place on May 13, 2021 between 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm EST.

The AMA session will be focused on how Webull got to its 3 rd anniversary, the future of Webull's products, and questions about Denier, his role at the company and his background in the finance space.

"We couldn't have done it without our customers, so there is no better way to celebrate Webull's three-year anniversary than having an open forum to interact with them," said Denier. "I am excited to learn more about our users' interests and questions, while providing informational anecdotes to better their overall trading experience."

Most recently, Webull has announced partnerships that offer their users greater access to educational tools and has continued to update features on its platform to meet increased demands in both the crypto and equity markets. All offerings are available across mobile, tablet and desktop functionalities to create a sleeker and easier-to-use interface for users.

