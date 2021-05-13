Webull Financial Releases "Webull 7.0"

New interface and greater access to market research tools create an overall better user experience for Webull traders on its mobile app

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, today announced the launch of Webull 7.0 for its mobile app. The latest version of the platform includes new features, such as increased access to market research tools alongside a cleaner design that makes account information on profits and losses easier to understand at a quick glance, which overall creates a more seamless trading experience.

"At Webull, we constantly take user feedback and create actionable insights to innovate our offerings. Webull 7.0 is our latest mobile app update that arms investors with the necessary tools to make informed investment decisions through accessible and digestible educational information about markets and individual accounts," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "This update creates more convenience for investors while providing simple, yet in-depth, market information when delving into these trends. We are excited for our customers to see the latest version of our platform that betters the trading experience for all."

The new features include:

Learning Tools: Traders can access useful and relevant information at a glance to provide additional insights into investment decisions.

Traders can access useful and relevant information at a glance to provide additional insights into investment decisions. New Account Homepage Design: The new account page makes it easier to read and access information including the newly added daily P/L and realized P/l screens.

The new account page makes it easier to read and access information including the newly added daily P/L and realized P/l screens. Integrated Message Center: Users can now customize messages into various categories to better organize information for easier access.

Users can now customize messages into various categories to better organize information for easier access. Financial Report Analysis: In-depth financial data is now available in an actionable and understandable visualized analysis form to help users make fast and informed investment decisions.

In-depth financial data is now available in an actionable and understandable visualized analysis form to help users make fast and informed investment decisions. Depth Market Quote: In addition to Level 2 Advance (powered by Nasdaq TotalView) and NOII, users can now see advanced Market By Order and MPID (market maker name) on both bid and ask transactions.

In addition to Level 2 Advance (powered by Nasdaq TotalView) and NOII, users can now see advanced Market By Order and MPID (market maker name) on both bid and ask transactions. Three More Cryptos:Dogecoin (DOGE), Lumen (XLM) and Zcash (ZEC) are now available to trade via Webull Crypto with more coins coming soon.

Webull 7.0 will be available on the mobile app for both equity and crypto users. For more information on this update, visit https://sp.webull.com/introduction7/index.html.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

