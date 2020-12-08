Webster, N.Y. Police Department Joins Teamsters Union

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Officers, sergeants, lieutenant's and investigators of the Webster Police Department PBA recently voted in favor of joining Teamsters Local 118.

Recognizing the increasing pressures on public sector funding and other variables that may impact employment, the Webster Police Department PBA leadership sought options that would enhance the representation and advocacy of the unit of 32 sworn officers of the department.

"Joining Teamsters Local 118 just makes sense. The depth in resources, knowledge and experience gives us the confidence we need to focus on public safety while knowing that our interests as employees are protected," said Webster PBA President Sean Walsh.

Teamsters Local 118 Law Enforcement Division represents members working in a wide range of positions within public safety.

