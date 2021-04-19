Webster Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Webster Financial Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - WBS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) and Sterling Bancorp is fair to Webster Financial shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) - Get Report and Sterling Bancorp is fair to Webster Financial shareholders. Sterling Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Webster Financial stock in connection with the merger. Following the closing of the transaction, Webster Financial shareholders will own approximately 50.4% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Webster Financial shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Webster Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Webster Financial shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Webster Financial shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Webster Financial shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

