Webster Dental Care Announces Addition Of Dr. Brendon Becker

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Dental Care ("WDC"), an industry leading dental service organization with eleven (11) locations, announces the addition of Dr. Brandon Becker to its expert team.

"Dr. Becker brings to Webster a wide skill set that opens more opportunities to our patients," says Webster CEO Michael Errin Rios. "I am confident that Dr Becker, with his more than twenty (20) years of experience, will provide excellent service to our patients in our Schaumburg office."

Dr. Becker received his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Loyola University Dental School.

"I like to say to my patients and staff that I think outside the box. To quote Albert Einstein, 'If you keep doing things the same way every time and hope for a different outcome, that is the definition of insanity,'" Dr. Becker says.

Dr. Becker offers general dental procedures to his Webster patients. He also specializes in restoration of single tooth implants, implant supported upper and lower locator removable dentures, and full mouth implant supported fixed prosthesis.

WDC is actively seeking dental professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. More than fifty-six (56) dentists have found success and professional fulfillment with us. If you are a dental practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our CEO at (312) 275-2000 or ae@webster.dental.

ABOUT WEBSTER DENTAL CARE, LTD.Webster Dental Care (WDC), founded in 1976, delivers exceptional dental services at its eleven Chicago area locations. WDC pioneered clinics that offer both general dentistry and specialists for your convenience and comfort. Our 88 dentists, specialists, and hygienists provide quality and affordable service that exceeds your needs. Our vision is to improve health and wellness by bringing our model of convenient, patient-focused dental service to a location near you.

Contact Information: Rachel Spears, Human Resources Officer, 847-763-5890, hr@webster.dental.

