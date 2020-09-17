WebMD And Twitter Announce First Health Content Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD and Twitter today announced a partnership that marks the first content collaboration between Twitter and a health care platform.

The new partnership will bring more WebMD content right to the Twitter feed with video content and Twitter Moments that educate consumers on health topics and highlight patient stories on what it's like to live with and manage chronic conditions and other health issues.

"We are excited to partner with a leading social channel on content that makes a difference in consumers' lives," said Paul Bar, Group Vice President, Product Marketing and Product, WebMD. "Twitter delivers timeliness like no other social platform. With Twitter, WebMD can amplify our meaningful, medically reviewed health content even further to inform and inspire."

The partnership will feature launches timed with seasonality and health awareness events to engaged audiences on Twitter. Upcoming programs include Migraine Awareness Week in September, Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Eczema Awareness Week in October, and Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November. These programs will activate compelling WebMD video programming, featuring social-friendly explainers, myth-busters, medical animations and patient stories.

"We are thrilled to be working with the industry leader in endemic health content," said Lisa Bookwalter, Twitter's Director of Health Client Solutions. "Conversations about health are exploding on Twitter. We're bringing together the dynamic environment of a social feed with best-in-class condition-specific content. This partnership brings forward a first-to-market opportunity for marketers to be a part of the health conversation through brand-safe video content."

The video programming delivered through the partnership will become part of Twitter Amplify, Twitter's library of premium live and on-demand video content beside which advertisers can tap into pre-roll or exclusive sponsorship opportunities.

"This is an exciting program thanks to the contextual relevance it offers health advertisers," said Patty Ryan, VP of Paid Social Media at Publicis Health Media. "Typically, within the paid social space we are challenged by a lack of control over content adjacency, but this partnership changes the game in terms of being able to sponsor health content that we know is highly relevant to a brand's target audience."

