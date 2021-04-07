Webgility Sweeps 12 Categories In G2 Spring Awards

From "Best Results" to "Highest User Adoption," the e-commerce accounting automation trailblazer brings home a dozen recognitions from the world's largest tech marketplace.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webgility, a trailblazer in the e-commerce automation space committed to helping online retailers and their accountants scale successfully and sustainably, has won a dozen awards in G2's Spring 2021 report.

The solution was recognized across a variety of categories by the leading peer-to-peer software review site, both overall and within G2's small business segmentation. They include:

Leader (General and Small Business)

Momentum Leader

Highest User Adoption

High Performer

Best Usability (General and Small Business)

Most Implementable (General and Small Business)

Best Relationship (General and Small Business)

Best Results (Small Business)

"We're always excited to receive user feedback from G2's reports, and this quarter we were delighted to be recognized as the top performer in so many categories," says Anati Zubia, Webility's Vice President of Marketing. "It just confirms that our dedication to innovating the most powerful, intuitive, and customer-friendly e-commerce accounting automation platform in the marketplace is paying off."

Jeff Hanrahan, Webgility's Senior Director of Product, agrees. "The success of Webgility's platform is built upon the hard work of our team members, who truly care about empowering small businesses to thrive in the world of e-commerce," he says. "We're also incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, whose constructive insights help us enrich the platform every day."

As the e-commerce accounting automation solution of choice for thousands of online retailers and accounting professionals, Webgility helps businesses process millions of orders each month. The software seamlessly integrates sellers' sales and operations channels with their accounting platforms, resulting in a "single source of e-commerce truth" that fuels visibility and growth.

Learn more about what Webgility customers think about the platform by reading full reviews on G2.

ABOUT WEBGILITYWebgility is empowering businesses to thrive in the world of e-commerce. The company's e-commerce accounting automation platform offers users a single source truth — one that helps online retailers and their accounting professionals drive insights and fuel sustainable growth. The number one accounting automation software for e-commerce brands and accountants using QuickBooks, Xero, and Netsuite, Webgility seamlessly integrates with over 50 of the world's top e-commerce platforms and marketplaces and garners a 99 percent customer satisfaction score. For more information, visit webgility.com.

Media ContactAnati ZubiaPhone: 877-753-5373Email: marketing@webgility.com

Related Images webgility-wins-12-g2-spring-awards.jpg Webgility Wins 12 G2 Spring Awards

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webgility-sweeps-12-categories-in-g2-spring-awards-301264157.html

SOURCE Webgility, Inc.