Weberstown Mall Completes Solar Panel Installation

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) - Get Report today announced as part of its sustainability efforts the completion of the solar panel system at Weberstown Mall, located in Stockton, California. The system is comprised of 3,456 photovoltaic (PV) modules, spanning more than 76,645 SF, offsetting approximately 37,400 tons of CO2 equivalent over 25 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Safari Energy developed, financed, and built the project, with Washington Prime Group to purchase all the electricity generated by the system from Safari. The rooftop solar system at Weberstown Mall allows the Company to convert unused roof space into a productive source of energy for the center. While significant cost savings are not expected for Washington Prime Group or its tenants, the system is expected to generate over 1,919,874 kilowatt hours of green energy per year, the lifetime equivalent of eliminating more than 78,575 barrels of oil.

David Heyman, Chief Executive Officer, Safari Energy, said: "We applaud Washington Prime Group's vision on sustainability, and are proud to deliver green energy solutions for the team from coast to coast. The Weberstown Mall project is our second with WPG and Safari Energy's 32 nd commercial-scale solar project completed in California, and we look forward to many more in the pipeline in the state."

In 2019, Washington Prime Group announced the completion of a solar panel system at Jefferson Valley Mall, located in Yorktown Heights, New York. The system is comprised of 2,746 photovoltaic (PV) modules, spanning more than 73,000 SF, offsetting approximately 22,190 tons of CO2 equivalent over 25 years. The Company is working to establish a long-term goal for the installation of renewable energy generation technology and is currently exploring opportunities for additional solar panel projects across its portfolio.

Safari Energy is a leading provider of solar energy solutions for commercial customers in the US. Safari has developed and built several hundred commercial-scale projects for real estate and Fortune 500 customers across 23 states. Safari utilizes its deep market experience in a client focused model to develop solar projects that deliver superior financial value.

To learn more about the sustainability efforts at Washington Prime Group, visit its, social, and governance or ESG microsite at http://interactive.washingtonprime.com/esg/p/.

