Webby-Nominated Bob Marley: Legacy Documentary Series Premieres New Episode 'Rebel Music' - Today

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the last year's celebrations commemorating the legendary Bob Marley's 75 thbirthday continue, "Rebel Music,"the eighth episode of the Webby-nominated 12-part documentary series Legacy, premieres today, September 9 at 7am PT/ 10am ET on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel.The episode features twenty-nine luminaries and family members sharing insights about the history and impact of Bob Marley's political and social activism.

"Rebel Music" presents a global conversation about the importance of Bob Marley's work as a political and social activist. Featuring Marley family members,grandson Skip, and children Damien, Ziggy, Julian, Cedella, and Stephen, this episode explores what Bob Marley fought for, who he influenced and why. Also offering insights are modern-day political activists and musicians such as influential Jamaican singer, member of the I-Three's and activist Judy Mowatt, iconic scholar and activist Dr. Cornel West, music greats Bobby Sessions, Beanie Man, Bujo Banton, Cee-Lo Green, Chuck D, Ne-Yo, Otis Williams, Smokey Robinson, Tropkillazand more. Watch/share " Rebel Music," beginning September 9, HERE.

Over the summer, The Marley Family and UMe presented an all-star roster of talent for MARLEY SESSIONS as part of the "Summer of Marley" festivities . Artists such as Jacob Collier, Julian Marley, Mystic Marley, Sheku Mason, and more featured their representations of tracks from Bob Marley's catalog. Skip Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, launched MARLEY SESSIONS on Bob Marley's official YouTube channel with a performance of "Three Little Birds" and culminated the series with his rendition of "Jamming." Check out all of the MARLEY SESSIONS available HERE.

A brand new official music video for Bob Marley's" Jamming" also premiered on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channelin honor of International Reggae Day. The brand new "Jamming" video reimagines the lauded live performance footage captured at Boston's Music Hall on June 8, 1978. With animation and a custom never-before-seen edit, the video highlights each member of The Wailers and their radiant energy on stage, including the iThrees, who are symbolized as three little birds throughout. Check out the new video for "Jamming" HERE.

Continuing to honor Bob Marley's legacy, Ziggy Marley has announced a handful of new live concert dates around the U.S. in early fall. The shows will be live tribute sets to his father, Bob Marley, with the BeachLife Festival also seeing Ziggy share the stage with his brother Stephen Marley. This special, collaborative appearance will feature the brothers performing an extensive catalog of Bob Marley tunes in celebration of their father's 75th birthday at the three-day immersive music, art, and culinary ocean-side event. Tickets are available now. For more information about Ziggy Marley's tour, click HERE.

Ziggy Marley - Bob Marley Tribute Shows:

9/10 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

- Mountain Winery 9/11 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Amp

- Vina Amp 9/12 - Los Angeles, CA - BeachLife Festival (with Stephen Marley )

- BeachLife Festival (with ) 9/30 - Webster , CA - Indian Ranch

, CA - Indian Ranch 10/1 - New York, NY - Rooftop at Pier 17

- Rooftop at Pier 17 10/2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoor Summer Stage

- Stone Pony Outdoor Summer Stage 10/3 - Cary, NC - Koka Amphitheater

- Koka Amphitheater 10/5 - Columbia, SC - Columbia Amphitheater

- Columbia Amphitheater 10/6 - Auburn , LA - Auburn University Amphitheater

, LA - Auburn University Amphitheater 10/7 - Orlando FL - Phillips Amphitheater

- Phillips Amphitheater 10/8 - Atlanta, GA - Southern Ground Amphitheater

Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artists on social media in this digital era, and MARLEY75 serves to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and groundbreaking technology. Special live events, exclusive digital content, recordings, exhibitions, plus rare and unearthed treasures will also be revealed throughout the year. Bob Marley's music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice, and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever. In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity, and care is taken to honor Bob's legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century's most important and influential figures.

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 70 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

