Webalo® Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Customer Value Leadership Award For Its All-inclusive Software Platform For The Frontline Workforce In The Industrial And Energy Sectors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of digital solutions across the industrial and energy space, Frost & Sullivan identified the 2020 Class of Top 50 Best-practitioners. Amongst these coveted recipients is Webalo® with the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership. Webalo's no-code connected frontline worker software platform seamlessly digitizes tasks, integrates the frontline workforce with plant operations, and enables real-time frontline workforce operational visibility across all areas of a plant.

"Webalo carefully planned, designed, and developed its enterprise-grade no-code connected frontline worker platform for the industrial and energy markets. It digitizes paper-based workflows and enables the co-creation of new applications without any programming," said Vasanth Krishnan, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "In line with current market needs, Webalo's proprietary Connected Digital Distancing™ (CDD) technology provides unmatched value to its clients by assisting them with business continuity objectives, a particularly critical capability during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Webalo can be deployed on-premise or through the cloud, natively to Android or iOS operating systems, and on browser-based laptops and large-screen displays. Its platform interfaces with existing top-of-the-line industrial software solutions to enhance asset performance management and operations optimization by facilitating two-way communication between frontline workers and industrial software users. It also offers the flexibility to create customizable workflows when interconnecting frontline worker operations and business processes. As a result, clients receive a holistic platform experience that informs decision-making and accelerates time-to-action, leading to proven business value.

Webalo digitizes the frontline workforce in all areas of plant and field operations. For example, Webalo's enterprise and industrial data connectors to EAM platforms such as Infor, Maximo, Oracle, and SAP, together with its multi-dimensional workflows, mobilize maintenance requests, work orders, and standard operating procedures. The platform's ability to orchestrate the workflow steps with notifications and task management enables all jobs to be allocated, executed, and closed directly through the mobile devices of the workforce, without the need to log-in and interact with multiple back-end systems. Webalo provides detailed reporting of all the key data points that are captured during the mobile process, including user information, work order status, and time and process variables.

"Webalo ensures superior client satisfaction through its structured on-boarding process and partnership pathways," noted Ram Ramasamy, Global Client Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "As a Webalo partner, one can build highly mobile native apps that automate the work processes of frontline workforce. These benefits have ensured them to be one of the highly preferred partners for frontline workforce digitalization."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan plans to identify Top 50 Digital Best-practitioners across the Industrial and Energy Space. These are organizations that have demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Webalo®

Webalo, the Platform for the Frontline Workforce, is a software platform that digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers, while providing real-time operational visibility across all areas of business operations. Webalo is enterprise grade, closely integrated with enterprise and industrial software systems, such as Microsoft, SAP, Rockwell, and Siemens. Built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of workers to help them make better, more informed decisions, and to make their businesses more productive.

