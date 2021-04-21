Web Daytona To Accept Dogecoin As A Payment Option

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the internet has helped fuel a global movement towards an open, decentralized currency that no longer relies on centralized systems. This movement is being driven by the emergence and proliferation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the newest digital currency, Dogecoin. Dogecoin has quickly risen to the ranks of the top names in cryptocurrency. The value and promise that it holds for its users and the future of digital money has created a new form of digital transactions. Business owners worldwide are now beginning to accept many forms of cryptocurrency in exchange for goods and services.

As Florida's leading digital marketing agency Web Daytona understands the importance of adjusting its business to the ever-changing digital world. Owner of Web Daytona, Gary Vela, has taken his admiration for cryptocurrency to a new level by allowing clients to pay for services with Dogecoin. He states, "We're happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to pay online for our services. Being at the forefront of the digital frontier requires accepting and adjusting to change. Therefore, at Web Daytona, we're committed to making it easy for our customers to pay for services however suits them best."

Cryptocurrency is going mainstream. As more users begin to explore the infinite possibilities with the use of cryptocurrency, more businesses will start to accept these new forms of digital transactions. For Dogecoin users looking for high-quality digital marketing, Web Daytona has the services their business needs to thrive throughout the evolving digital world.

For more about Web Daytona's SEO services, contact Management at hello@webdaytona.com or (386) 405-4281 or Duncan Reyneke at Jamie@webdaytona.com for PR queries.

ABOUT WEB DAYTONAWeb Daytona is a top Orlando SEO agency known for its full-service digital marketing and web design services. Our team is passionate about great results and helping clients achieve their quarterly goals. Since its foundation in 2009, Web Daytona has developed unique search strategies for large brands to small and medium-sized enterprises. Think of Web Daytona as your own in-house marketing team. We encourage inclusion and transparency across all departments while working hand in hand with our clients to maximize efficiency and communication. Our team of technical and creative SEO experts prides itself on delivering fast and ROI-driven results.

