Web Content Management Market To Hit $36,422.8 Million Revenue By 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The key reason behind the swift growth of the global web content management market is the rapid shift of companies to digital marketing. As a result, the revenue generated from the sale of such software is expected to increase from $5,894.8 million in 2019 to $36,422.8 million by 2030, at a monumental 18.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. With digitalization, the trend of promoting products and services via social media, search engines, emails, websites, and mobile apps is growing, according to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic is influencing the web content management market is a positive way, as, with people not purchasing non-essential goods, companies have had to rethink their marketing strategies. Moreover, to cope with the frozen hiring of employees, businesses are adopting WCM solutions for effective product/service promotion. Similarly, with the closure of educational institutions, the demand for online learning solutions is rising, which is propelling the adoption of WCM software for developing educational content and handling administrative tasks.

Currently, North America generates the highest revenue in the web content management market, as media and entertainment companies in the region are adopting such solutions to publish and update the content on their as well as other third-party websites. Other reasons for the region's industry dominance are the growing internet usage and IT expenditure, existence of hordes of large firms, and early penetration of advanced technologies. In the near future, the highest CAGR in the industry is projected to be seen in Asia-Pacific (APAC), owing to the increasing number of internet users, rising degree of market competition, and expanding e-commerce industry in India and China.

In order to reach a wider customer pool, web content management market players are launching new and enhanced solutions, which:

Speed up the website replatforming process, by handling more data and easily integrating with other platforms

Use machine learning frameworks to offer predictive insights and automate the delivery of personalized content

Combine project and strategic planning with content management, creation, and analysis tools

Make the management of document sharing and client onboarding procedures smoother

Integrate enterprise information management (EIM), security, and intelligent automation functionalities

The major software vendors in the global web content management market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., OpenText Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SDL plc, Sitecore Corporation A/S, Acquia Inc., Rackspace US Inc., Episerver Inc., Percussion Software Inc., e-Spirit Inc., Angler Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Kentico Software, Crownpeak Technology Inc., and Contentful GmbH.

