Web Benefits Design Named A Winner Of The Orlando Top Workplaces 2020 Award By Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Benefits Design has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Orlando Sentinel. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"For five years, our employees have voiced their opinions and have agreed that Web Benefits Design is a top place to work in Central Florida," said Bethany Schenk, CEO and President of Web Benefits Design. "This year has been filled with changes beyond what we could have ever imagined. I am proud and honored to work alongside the best employees. Our employees are resilient, bright and talented. They continued to shine and never missed a beat while we transitioned from working in the office to working at home - all while caring for their families and our clients with excellence in a time of uncertainty. They are truly what makes Web Benefits Design a great place to work!"

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

