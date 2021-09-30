Weave Selects Winners Of Craziest After-Hours Calls Social Media Contest

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, today announced the winners of its craziest after-hours stories as part of a social media contest launched last month. Over the course of four weeks, doctors, dentists, veterinarians, home service providers and other small business owners were invited to submit their craziest work stories via TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn using the hashtag #WeaveAfterHours for a chance to win cash prizes.

The first place prize of $1,000 in a Visa gift card for the craziest after-hours call came from Gunner 1st Electric out of Littleton, Colo., who answered a late-night service call involving a mysterious connection between a homeowner's toilet and a suspected doorbell prank.

"I was called out to a lady's home after hours. When I arrived I asked what was the issue. She explained that every time she used the toilet the door bell would ring. When she went to the door, no one was there. She thought it was a prank; it had gone on for a couple weeks now. I checked out everything, and it appeared to be fine. I politely ask her to sit on the toilet. Well, I finally figured out the toilet dripped over the doorbell transformer causing it to ring. Unfortunately, I'm not a plumber but still had to charge for the late night call."

Second and third place prizes of $500 Visa gift cards were awarded to a dermatology center out of Parker, Colo., who answered a midnight botox request from a woman on a first date and a veterinarian clinic based in Hinton, W.V., who came to the rescue of a male kitten whose owner thought it was going into labor.

"We had a patient call at midnight. She was on a first date with a guy, and he had fallen asleep. She had an "emergency"'and called our on-call physician so that she could get botox at 12am so that she looked well rested from beauty sleep each night…"

"Called out late at night for a cat trying to have kittens. When I examined it I found out it was an obese neutered male with a urinary blockage struggling to urinate! They'd found the cat YEARS before & never knew it was male."

