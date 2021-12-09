Weave Names Chris Baird As Chief Marketing Officer

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement software platform for small business, announced today the appointment of Chris Baird as Chief Marketing Officer.

The company's first-ever CMO, Baird joins Weave with more than a decade of experience leading and scaling digital marketing teams, with an extensive background in B2B SaaS marketing. As CMO, Baird will be responsible for accelerating Weave's marketing strategies, building brand awareness and driving demand generation in Weave's small business markets.

"Finding the right leader and strategic player to take Weave's marketing to the next level has been an important priority for us over the last few months," said Weave CEO Roy Banks. "Chris brings talent, energy, and experience in the B2B digital marketing arena to Weave and we're excited to add such a strong player to our C-team as we endeavor to grow our customer base and revenue in new and existing vertical markets."

Baird joins Weave most recently from ObservePoint, a data governance solution used by major brands such as American Express, Marriott and NBC, where he has served as CMO and vice president of Marketing for the past seven years. Prior to ObservePoint, he oversaw demand marketing, content and web strategy initiatives at Adobe for six years.

Baird will be the first executive to join Weave since it recently completed its IPO, which added $111.6 million to its balance sheet, and reported 42% year-over-year growth in its Q3 revenue.

"Small businesses deserve top-notch software solutions like Weave, and I'm thrilled by the opportunity to expand Weave's impact on small businesses everywhere," added Baird.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and was certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

