Weatherby Healthcare Announces New President And Other Executive Promotions

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherby Healthcare, part of the CHG Healthcare family of brands, has announced changes to its executive leadership team. Senior Vice President Luke Woodyard was promoted to president of the company. He replaces Bill Heller, who was promoted to an executive vice president position within CHG Healthcare.

"Luke brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience that will help Weatherby Healthcare continue to build its leadership position in the locum tenens marketplace," said Scott Beck, CEO of CHG Healthcare.

Woodyard has spent more than 17 years in healthcare staffing. He began his career in the industry as an entry-level recruiter and has gone on to be a leader in permanent placement, travel nursing, home health, and locum tenens staffing across multiple organizations.

"The heart of Weatherby is our people. I'm humbled to take on this opportunity to help lead them, support them, help them grow and develop, and deliver for our customers," said Woodyard. "Hospitals around the country need our support and it is a true privilege to help in their times of need."

In addition to Woodyard, Weatherby Healthcare named Mike DePaolis senior vice president of sales, where he will oversee Weatherby's offices in North Carolina and Florida. Warren Wooley was also promoted to senior vice president of people and culture, where he will continue to focus on cultivating and maintaining a strong people-first culture.

About Weatherby HealthcareEstablished in 1995, Weatherby Healthcare specializes in providing quality locum tenens physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners to the nation's top hospitals and healthcare facilities. In addition to its expert knowledge in locum tenens, the healthcare staffing leader is known for its award-winning company culture. Weatherby Healthcare is a part of the CHG Healthcare family of companies, which has been on Fortune magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for the past 11 years. To learn more, visit www.weatherbyhealthcare.com.

