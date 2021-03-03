Wearwell® Introduces: Rubber Diamond Plate

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearwell once again sets the benchmark in ergonomics and innovation with the launch of Rubber DP, the next generation of Diamond Plate Mats.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearwell once again sets the benchmark in ergonomics and innovation with the launch of Rubber DP, the next generation of Diamond Plate Mats.

For over 70 years, Wearwell's mission has been to innovate in the name of a healthier and more productive workplace. When Wearwell invented the Diamond-Plate mat in 1989, the company could not have anticipated the way it would change the workplace.

Now, over 30 years later, Rubber DPelevates Diamond-Plate to the next level of resilience, traction, and ergonomics. More traction prevents slips, chemical-resistant surface means a longer life, and an ignition point of over 500 degrees means deflected sparks and shards for welding.

Rubber DP also comes equipped with the top anti-fatigue ergonomics in the industry- Wearwell's specially created Nitricell ergonomic padding. Better ergonomics means more energy and morale on the job, and fewer injuries associated with overall increased productivity.

Customizable to tight spaces and odd shapes, Rubber DP is available as long or wide as necessary. Overall, Rubber DP is built tough, through and through. When traditional Diamond Plate mats are preferred, but won't hold up to the job at hand, Rubber DP is the answer.

"Tough applications demand a tougher product. The SBR rubber compound delivers more slip prevention and heat resistance than traditional PVC surfaces. Whether your issue is fatigue or hot metal shards, Wearwell's new Rubber Diamond-Plate is up for the challenge," said Taunya Swandal, Marketing Director.

Visit https://www.wearwell.com/weldsafer-1 for more information

About Wearwell:

Wearwell is a global manufacturer, headquartered in the United States, with sales operations throughout North America, South America, and Europe. Since 1950, Wearwell has designed and patented products that prevent injuries, optimize performance, and position teams to compete in the toughest of all arenas - business.

