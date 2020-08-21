Wearwell® Awarded Patent For 24/Seven LockSafe® Rubber Flooring

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearwell has been awarded the US Patent No. D882,293 S on its new 24/Seven LockSafe - a brilliant rubber interlock design that revolutionizes modular rubber matting.

24/Seven LockSafe finally solves the challenge of rubber mats that do not stay together. This separation issue led Wearwell to develop and patent the new "LockSafe" design. So secure and flexible, it can even be rolled up and out of the way without separating.

For 70 years, Wearwell has created products that maximize the health and productivity of the workforce. Newly patented 24/Seven® LockSafe® works double-time - to prevent costly slip and trip hazards and to provide the field conditions your team needs to perform at their best.

"Zip ties and glue will no longer be thought of as a matting accessory," says Taunya Swandal, Director of Marketing for Wearwell, "24/Seven LockSafe is just one of many innovative products that set Wearwell apart. We see a problem, and we make it our mission to solve it."

24/Seven® LockSafe® is available Grease Resistant (GR), Nitrile Rubber (NBR), and ESD for static dissipation. 24/7 slip-prevention and all-day impact absorption have never been easier.

Watch the videos, get more information and request samples of 24/Seven® LockSafe® at: Wearwell.com/locksafe

Taunya Swandal, Marketing Director

Visit https://www.wearwell.com/locksafe for more information on the 24/Seven® LockSafe®.

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearwell-awarded-patent-for-24seven-locksafe-rubber-flooring-301115953.html

SOURCE Wearwell