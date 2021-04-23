Wearable Payment Device Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Device Type, Technology, Sales Channel, Application And Geography - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Payment Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Trackers), Technology (NFC, RFID), Sales Channel, Application (Retail/Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Entertainment Centers), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable payment device market is projected to grow from USD 43 billion in 2021 to USD 82 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of the wearable payment device market is majorly driven by surge in the adoption of contactless cards and wearable devices due to the COVID-19 situation, emerging demand for contactless payment for secure and safer payment transactions, and the growing adoption of NFC technology.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. However, the pandemic may have positive impact on the wearable payment device market. With the going COVID-19 pandemic situation, there is a rise in the adoption of contactless payment methods due to the rise in severe health concerns. This is anticipated to increases the demand for smart watches with payment functions in the coming years.

Smart watches expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Smart watches held the largest share of the wearable payment market in 2020. In the recent years, smart watches have NFC technology integrated into them to enable mobile payments. Manufacturers such as Samsung ( South Korea), Apple (US), Garmin ( Switzerland), and others offer advanced smart watches with payment-enabled features. Besides, in terms of shipment, smart watches accounted for the highest number of shipped units of devices integrated with mobile payment functions in 2020, globally, as compared to other device types. With the going COVID-19 pandemic situation, there is a rise in the adoption of contactless payment methods due to the rise in severe health concerns. This is anticipated to increases the demand for smart watches with payment functions in the coming years.

Retail and grocery stores application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The wearable payment device market for the retail and grocery stores is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Consumers have been using contactless payment through wearable devices for billing in retail and grocery stores, as they are convenient and allow the consumers to keep a record of their transactions. Besides, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are increasingly veering away from handling cash due to the fear of spreading the disease. According to a new National Retail Federation survey, 67% of retailer respondents accept some form of no-touch payment in 2020. Also, several retailers across the world are investing in contactless payment technologies to keep customers safe. Thus, the market for retail and grocery stores is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Wearable payment device market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2026. The region has the presence of prominent players of wearable devices. The manufacturers in China and India offer wearable devices at a low price, making them affordable for customers. Many international players get their wearable devices manufactured and assembled by local manufacturers based in the region and then brand their names. The region holds many highly populated countries, which account for the high adoption rate of consumer electronics. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rise of the digital economy, particularly contactless payments. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for wearable payment devices in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Post-COVID-19 Scenario3.2 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

4 Premium Insights4.1 Opportunities in Wearable Payment Device Market4.2 Wearable Payment Device Market, by Device Type4.3 Wearable Payment Device Market in APAC, by Application and Country, 20264.4 Wearable Payment Device Market, by Application4.5 Wearable Payment Device Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Inclination Toward Contactless Payment Methods due to Hygiene Concerns Amid COVID-195.2.1.2 Surging Adoption of Secure and Advanced Technology-Based Digital Payment Solutions5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus of Wearable Technology Providers on Offering Enhanced Customer Services with Mobile Applications5.2.1.4 Escalating Use of NFC Technology in Wearable Devices5.2.1.5 Rising Demand for Wearable Electronic Devices, Which, in Turn, Would Propel Growth of Wearable Payment Devices5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Battery Drain Issues in Wearable Payment Devices5.2.2.2 Shorter Life Cycle of Consumer Electronics5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies, such as NFC, RFID, and Host Card Emulation, in Wearable Payment Devices5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Security Concerns Related to Wearable Payment Devices5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem Analysis5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6 Case Study Analysis5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Growing Popularity of IoT and Connected Devices5.7.2 Rising Focus on Implementing Artificial Intelligence in Wearables5.7.3 Surging Requirement to Improve Performance of Wearable Payment Devices by Adding 5G Technology5.8 Pricing Analysis5.9 Trade Analysis5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape5.11.1 Tariff Landscape5.11.2 Regulatory Landscape

6 Wearable Payment Device Market, by Device Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Smart Watches6.2.1 Smart Watches are Most Popular Wearable Payment Devices6.3 Fitness Trackers6.3.1 Payment Functions are Integrated into Fitness Trackers to Innovate Devices and Enhance Customers' Convenience6.4 Payment Wristbands6.4.1 Payment Wristbands are Widely Used for Closed-Loop Payments6.5 Smart Rings6.5.1 Smart Rings Allow Customers to Pay for Small Purchases

7 Wearable Payment Device Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 NFC (Near Field Communications)7.2.1 Most of Wearable Payment Devices are Integrated with NFC Technology to Enable Payment Functions7.3 RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)7.3.1 Contactless Transactions Enabled by RFID Technology are Faster, Convenient, and More Secure7.4 QR & Barcodes7.4.1 QR & Barcode Technology Has Been Adopted in Fitness Trackers to Enable Payment Functions

8 Wearable Payment Device Market, by Sales Channel8.1 Introduction8.2 Direct Sales Channel8.2.1 Major Players in Market Offer Their Wearable Payment Devices Through Their Online and Offline Stores8.3 Indirect Sales Channel8.3.1 Indirect Sales is Most Preferred by Wearable Device Providers, Globally

9 Wearable Payment Device Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Applications of Wearable Payment Device Market9.3 Retail/Grocery Stores9.3.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Has Increased Adoption of Wearable Payment Devices in Grocery Stores9.4 Restaurants9.4.1 NFC-Enabled Wearable Devices to Enhance Customer Experience in Restaurants9.5 Hospitals/Pharmacies9.5.1 Secure, Simple, and Efficient Payment Methods Driving Growth of Wearable Payment Devices9.6 Entertainment Centers9.6.1 Payment Wristbands to Enhance Customer Experience Post-Pandemic9.7 Others

10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 RoW

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis11.3 Market Share Analysis, 202011.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.4.1 Star11.4.2 Emerging Leaders11.4.3 Pervasive11.4.4 Participant11.4.5 Wearable Payment Device Market: Product Footprint11.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 202011.5.1 Progressive Companies11.5.2 Responsive Companies11.5.3 Dynamic Companies11.5.4 Starting Blocks11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends11.6.1 Wearable Payment Device Market: Product Launches, January 2018- February 202111.6.2 Wearable Payment Device Market: Deals, January 2018-Feb-21

12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Players of Wearable Payment Device Market12.3 Key Players12.3.1 Apple Inc.12.3.2 Fitbit, Inc.12.3.3 Xiaomi Corporation12.3.4 Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.12.3.5 Garmin Ltd.12.3.6 Google LLC12.3.7 Tappy Technologies Ltd.12.3.8 Barclays plc12.3.9 Visa Inc. 12.3.10 PayPal Holding Inc. 12.3.11 Mastercard12.4 Other Key Players12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation12.4.2 Huawei Technologies12.4.3 Sony Corporation12.4.4 Thales SA12.4.5 Westpac12.4.6 Intelligent Venue Solutions12.4.7 Caxia Bank12.4.8 Intellitix12.4.9 NYMI 12.4.10 McLEAR Ltd. 12.4.11 Jakcom Technology Co. 12.4.12 Token 12.4.13 Infineon Technologies AG 12.4.14 PrintPlast

13 Appendix13.1 Insights of Industry Experts13.2 Discussion Guide13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.4 Available Customizations

