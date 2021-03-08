Wearable Injectors Market Report 2021-2028: Lucrative Opportunity For Manufacturers To Make Devices Used To Administer Larger Dose Volumes At Home

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (On-body, Off-body), by Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven), by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases), by End Use, and Segment...

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (On-body, Off-body), by Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven), by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases), by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Wearable injectors are drug administration devices designed to deliver drugs in large volumes subcutaneously. It is gaining popularity owing to its advantages such as reduced pain, ease of administration, and elimination of costly health facility visits.Over the last decade, patient interest in the self-administration of injectable drug therapies has grown. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, chronic pain, and auto-immune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, is increasing the use of wearable injectors. Their demand is increasing for the long-term management of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), high cholesterol, and cancer. This is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for advanced device manufacturers to make wearable devices used to administer larger dose volumes at the comfort of home.The recent COVID-19 pandemic has brought remote care technologies, such as wearable injectors, into the spotlight. Demand for chronic disease products remains largely unaffected by the pandemic. Since wearable injectors serve with the option of delivering medications at home, its demand has also remained stable or rather grown for the short term.

Patients suffering from chronic diseases are opting for these devices as it reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by eliminating hospital visits. The pandemic has, however, affected some of the devices in the pipeline, affecting short-term investments. Leading players who continue to invest in innovation push projects forward despite COVID-19 are expected to put their companies in a stronger competitive position post-crisis. Wearable Injectors Market Report Highlights

By type, the on-body segment led the market in 2020 owing to its advantage to be worn on the skin.

The spring-based technology segment held the largest share of 36.3% in 2020 due to a rise in demand for adhesive patches for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as cancer and diabetes.

The home care end-use segment led the market in 2020. This can be attributed to a rise in preference for self-administration, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America dominated the market with a share of 41.5% in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segment Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Wearable Injectors Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.2.1. Reimbursement framework3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Market driver analysis3.3.2. Market restraint analysis3.3.3. Industry challenges3.4. Wearable Injectors Market Analysis Tools3.4.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.4.4. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Wearable Injectors Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Segment Dashboard4.2. Definitions and Scope4.3. Wearable Injectors Market Share, 2020 & 20284.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.4.1. On-body4.4.2. Off-body Chapter 5. Wearable Injectors Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Segment Dashboard5.2. Definitions and Scope5.3. Wearable Injectors Market Share, 2020 & 20285.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.4.1. Spring-based5.4.2. Motor-driven5.4.3. Rotary Pump5.4.4. Expanding Battery5.4.5. Others Chapter 6. Wearable Injectors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Segment Dashboard6.2. Definitions and Scope6.3. Wearable Injectors Market Share, 2020 & 20286.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following6.4.1. Oncology6.4.2. Infectious Diseases6.4.3. Cardiovascular Diseases6.4.4. Autoimmune Diseases6.4.5. Others Chapter 7. Wearable Injectors Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Segment Dashboard7.2. Definitions and Scope7.3. Wearable Injectors Market Share, 2020 & 20287.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following7.4.1. Hospitals7.4.2. Clinics7.4.3. Home Care7.4.4. Others Chapter 8. Wearable Injectors: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1. Regional Market Dashboard8.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20288.3. Regional Market Share, 2020 Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Financial performance9.1.3. Product benchmarking9.1.4. Strategic initiatives

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Unilife Corporation

SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Enable Injections

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

CeQur SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2flrk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-injectors-market-report-2021-2028-lucrative-opportunity-for-manufacturers-to-make-devices-used-to-administer-larger-dose-volumes-at-home-301242244.html

SOURCE Research and Markets