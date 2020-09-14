Wealth Manager Brian Addington Joins First Republic

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that wealth manager Brian Addington has joined First Republic Investment Management in San Francisco.

Addington, who was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager, will provide investment management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

"Brian Addington has a long history of success helping clients achieve their financial objectives," said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. "Brian is committed to First Republic's unique brand of exceptional client service and is a terrific addition to our expanding team of wealth management professionals."

Addington focuses on serving the needs of high net worth clients and provides holistic, comprehensive wealth management strategies. Before joining First Republic, he was a Senior Vice President at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Earlier in his career, Addington worked for Wells Fargo Securities, Citibank and Morgan Stanley. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Woodbury University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

