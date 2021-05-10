Wealth Management Market To Grow By $ 318.95 Bn During 2021-2025 Rising Demand For Alternative Investments To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the wealth management market and it is poised to grow by USD 318.

Technavio has been monitoring the wealth management market and it is poised to grow by USD 318.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

What are the major trends in the market? The rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) globally is the major trend in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the rising demand for alternative investments. However, the impact of COVID-19 might challenge the growth of the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allianz Group, Bank of America Corp., BlackRock Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Fidelity Investments Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, State Street Corp., The Vanguard Group Inc., and UBS Group AG are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for alternative investment will offer immense growth opportunities, the impact of COVID-19 is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wealth management market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wealth Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Wealth Management Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Wealth Management Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wealth management market report covers the following areas:

Wealth Management Market Size

Wealth Management Market Trends

Wealth Management Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies a rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) globally as one of the prime reasons driving the Wealth Management Market growth during the next few years.

Wealth Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wealth management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wealth management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wealth management market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wealth management market vendors

