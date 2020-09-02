Wealth Enhancement Group Announces Acquisition Of CJM Wealth Management, Continues Strategic Growth By Expanding Footprint In New York Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm that oversees $19.4 billion in client assets*, today announced its acquisition of CJM Wealth Management, a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) based in Deer Park, N.Y., with more than $440 million in client assets**. Financial terms of the transaction, which closed Sept 1, were not disclosed.

The acquisition gives Wealth Enhancement Group a third location in the strategically important state of New York and fifth in the Tri-State area, which encompasses the New York City area and includes portions of Connecticut, northern New Jersey and Long Island, where CJM Wealth Management is located. The move demonstrates Wealth Enhancement Group's ongoing focus on executing its strategy of building significant scale in strategic locations as it continues to solidify its position as a leading national wealth management and financial planning brand.

CJM Wealth Management has six employees, including two financial advisors, CEO and Founder Charles Massimo and Managing Director Peter Anastasian. Founded in 2003, the practice provides planning- centric, wealth management for individuals and families as well as 401(k) plan management. Its advisors have a long track record of working with physicians, and the practice plans to expand its presence in the Tri-State region by adding additional growth-oriented advisors going forward.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, " Charles Massimo, Peter Anastasian and their team have developed a strong practice over the years with a loyal client base in a highly competitive, growing market, and we look forward to supporting them as we work together to expand their service offering to clients and accelerate growth. CJM Wealth Management's client-centered team approach and robust financial planning skills are perfectly aligned with the culture we have built at Wealth Enhancement Group, and we are thrilled to bring them on board as we bolster our presence in the New York metro area."

Mr. Massimo said, "Wealth Enhancement Group has a tremendous reputation in the wealth management industry as a company whose infrastructure, technology and growth platforms are second-to-none when it comes to empowering financial advisory practices. Based on their track record of providing value to clients, strong operating platform and history of growth, we decided that joining them under the Wealth Enhancement Group umbrella was the best strategic decision for us and our clients."

Mr. Anastasian added, "Our mission is to serve as a trusted advisor and advocate to our clients as they pursue their financial goals, and Wealth Enhancement Group is a strong ally in this effort. We relish the opportunity to collaborate with the outstanding team there for years to come."

CJM Wealth Management is Wealth Enhancement Group's 33rd office nationwide and its fifth office in the Tri-State area. CJM Wealth Management was represented by Park Sutton Advisors.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based expertise and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

*Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, have approximately $19.4 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 7/31/2020.

**CJM Wealth Management had approximately $446 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 8/12/2020.

