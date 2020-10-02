Wealth Advisor Forum Is Coming - Livestream From Anywhere

Join hundreds of investment advisors, wealth advisors, financial planners, institutions, academics and more, virtually, at the world's premier wealth management conference.

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2020 presidential election only a month away, this year's Wealth Advisor Forum keynote speaker Jeff Bush of the Washington Update, will be one to watch as he discusses the economy, fiscal policy, healthcare, trade and foreign relations, taxation, immigration - in light of the election. The Investments & Wealth Institute's Wealth Advisor Forum Livestream + On-demand, October 19-20, 2020, is the premier wealth management conference for advisors. Designed to provide insights, effective strategies, and real-world tools to help financial professionals distinguish themselves among those that serve high-net-worth clients.

The two-day Livestream + On-demand conference gathers the right mix of up-to-date academic, practitioner and industry expertise. The experience includes designated networking opportunities, a virtual exhibit hall, live Q&A with speakers, and virtual polling through the latest state-of-the-art online conference platform.

The Wealth Advisor Forum will feature experts such as:

Stuart E. Lucas , Wealth Strategist Partners, LLC, will discuss his new book, The Taxable Investor's Manifesto , and new opportunities to redefine what good investment advice looks like.

, Wealth Strategist Partners, LLC, will discuss his new book, , and new opportunities to redefine what good investment advice looks like. Sean Hannah , Ph.D., Wake Forest University School of Business, will discuss ways to effectively lead, steward, and govern, highlighting the importance of these factors during the present times of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. He will use insights he gained as a now retired U.S. Army Colonel.

, Ph.D., School of Business, will discuss ways to effectively lead, steward, and govern, highlighting the importance of these factors during the present times of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. He will use insights he gained as a now retired U.S. Army Colonel. John Grable , Ph.D., University of Georgia , will discuss insights from risk research from the Financial Planning Performance Lab at the University of Georgia . Attendees will walk away with a comprehensive framework for identifying and understanding an individual investor's risk profile.

The Institute's Women in Wealth Program will also host a discussion on diversity and inclusion from Herman Brodie. Brodie will explore how and why stereotypes are formed, and how they can be changed. This presentation will be followed by a panel discussion on how addressing diversity within your workplace can makes a positive impact with client discussions, investing strategies and overall success.

