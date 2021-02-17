We Won't Half A** a New Chicken Sandwich (Photo: Business Wire)

The rumors are true. Burger King ® will introduce a new chicken sandwich later this year. Reality check, the King won't accept another chicken sandwich if it isn't just as good as one you could get from the big chicken guys. No more "burger-joint-quality" chicken. So, we're bringing a hand-breaded chicken sandwich to our restaurants.

But, this ain't easy.

"What if hand-breading were to chicken what flame-grilling is to burgers? That's been our guiding filter to bring a delicious chicken sandwich to guests in a way only BK can," said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. "We'll take the time to get it right and our guests will definitely taste the difference."

We've been working on our hand-breaded chicken sandwich since 2019 and not-so-secretly testing the product since Sept. 2020. You can have it your way: original or spicy. Our sandwich has a thick cut white meat chicken breast that is freshly breaded by hand for a bite that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Served on a toasty potato bun with crisp deli pickles and a savory signature sauce. Oh and you can add a little something, something like iceberg lettuce and tomato too.

Since we aren't down to half a** the process, we plan to introduce our sandwich later this year. We promise it will be worth the wait.

