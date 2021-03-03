LOS ANGELES and PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Civic Education and Context have announced a groundbreaking partnership to offer a virtual scholar series that will examine critical elements of our American democracy. "We the People in Context" will explore topics ranging from the fundamentals of the U.S. Constitution to contemporary issues with participants in the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals.

The Center for Civic Education is renowned for its "We the People" national academic competition, a yearly event for high school students. You can learn more about the National Finals and learn how to support the Center's critical work here . Context is a cultural education provider, connecting global scholars with lifelong learners through online seminars and in-person tours. In celebration of their anniversary, Context has re-launched a selection of their most popular seminars to date. They are offering 15% off these " Context Classics " now through March 14.

"At this moment in our history, Americans are clamoring for clarity about what the Constitution says and how our system of democracy can ensure a representative society that protects everyone's rights and honors our diversity," said Christopher R. Riano, president of the Center for Civic Education. "Our partnership with Context will bring nationally recognized scholars to provide a firm grounding in the fundamental principles of American governance."

"For 18 years, Context has been connecting passionate learners with the highest quality experts around the globe," said June Chin-Ramsey, CEO of Context. "Our vision is to inspire lifelong learning by bringing context to our world, and we've always believed in the ability to bring people together through the pursuit of knowledge and understanding. That's why I'm thrilled about our partnership with the Civic Center for Education—together, we will inspire the next generation of global-minded citizens."

The online lectures will bring nationally recognized scholars to discuss topics that have been at the forefront of our recent political discourse, including Rick Bell of the University of Maryland, Ben Rubin of Drew University, Susan Sullivan Lagon of Georgetown University, and Jeremi Suri of the University of Texas at Austin.

