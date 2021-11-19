We Are EGG Bags Prestigious South African Council Of Shopping Centres (SACSC) Retail Design Award

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are EGG, the future-forward 3,000m² "plug and play" department store located in Cavendish Square, this week walked away with the coveted South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) Award for...

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are EGG, the future-forward 3,000m² "plug and play" department store located in Cavendish Square, this week walked away with the coveted South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) Award for Large Retail Store Design of the Year for 2021. The SACSC Retail Design and Development Awards seek to recognise exceptional shopping centre and store design within the South African property industry.

Launched in December 2020, in the thick of COVID-19 lockdown, by retail mavericks Paul Simon (founder of YDE) and Arie Fabian (Fabiani brand), the next-generation, omni-channel department store is home to over 180 local and international brands across fashion, beauty, home decor, gadgets and accessories, footwear, sneakers and soles, food and drink, and wellbeing - all in one beautifully curated space.

Aimed at representing small, medium and micro enterprises, 80 percent of the offering in EGG is locally produced and sourced. For many of the local brands, this is their exclusive brick and mortar home.

The innovative space continues to reimagine the retail landscape. EGG is a unique concept, showcasing new traders, local innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors as well as established brands. Supported by a consumer interaction and entertainment space for events and launches and a customization counter where you can customize your purchases, the opportunities are endless. You can even get piercings, beauty treatments or a haircut, or take a minute or two to relax in the store's calming pod. Bespoke experiences you won't find in any other store, ensures that EGG remains relevant to their consumers and meets their ever evolving needs.

Then there's the food court, featuring some of the country's top boutique food vendors selling everything from the sinfully decadent to the outrageously healthy. From handmade chocolates to vegan bagels - if you can think of it, there's a good chance you will find it at EGG.

And, EGG's online store offers convenience and virtual retail therapy so you don't need to leave your home to shop.

"We are truly proud of this award and excited about our growth plans for the next 12 months - watch this space to hear more about where in Gauteng our next EGG store will be opening," says CEO Paul Simon.

For more info on EGG visit the website: https://weareegg.co.za.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1692926/We_Are_EGG.jpg

Contact:Amy Wentzel amy@thecuttingedgegroup.com +27 (0)63 333 1989

SOURCE We Are EGG