We Are Actors Gears Up For Launch After COVID Setback

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year and a half in development, Weareactors.com is set to launch on Oct. 1, 2020. After dealing with setbacks due to COVID-19, the team of actors and developers used their time in quarantine to perfect and improve their platform and expend their partnerships extensively. We Are Actors is an online community built by actors, for actors in an always evolving market. With the rise in new emerging hubs, get the help you need to better navigate your career. We Are Actors guides actors for all their various professional needs. The team is headed by President/CEO Mershad Torabi, who has dedicated the last decade of his life to the craft of acting. While pursuing his dreams he also attended Cal State University of Northridge in Los Angeles and received a Bachelors Of Science in Marketing. Mershad has appeared on hit shows such as Bones, Madam Secretary, NCIS LA and more. Weareactors.com has created a community that allows actors to help one another out, use a plethora of resources provided to them and get discounts on dozens of partner services such as headshots, acting classes, rehearsal spaces, self-tape studios and more. Membership to the site is free and welcome to actors of all levels. What can exclusive members take advantage of?

All members get an actor profile where they can upload their acting resume and headshots. Access to community of their peers in all four major cities: New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Atlanta.

Discounts You Receive

Headshots, Acting Classes, Self Tape Studios, Health and Fitness, Demo Reels and much more! Take advantage of the partner discounts at the top acting resources in your city. Check out the members benefits page for a breakdown of our partners and discounts.

Access to multiple databases: -Acting Studios -Casting Directors -Talent Agents -Talent Managers -All Shakespeare Plays -All Sonnets -Self Tape Studios -Rehearsal Spaces

Acting Resources: Monologues for actors. Pick from hundreds of monologues and print them out for educational purposes. Categories: - Monologues for Men - Monologues for Women - Monologues for Teens -Dramatic Monologues - Comedic Monologues - Classical Monologues and More!

Acting Resume Builder - Choose from Acting resume templates, enter your information and they create your acting resume for you! Then download and save your resume to your profile!

Member Forums - Start a discussion in the member forums about whatever topic you like. Post casting notices, ask your peers a question. The forums are there to help one another.

Access To Digital Theater Plus - Increase engagement and passion for performance with over 400 first-class productions and all-star casts, available on any device, anywhere, anytime. More than 300 exclusive in-depth interviews and backstage insights will give you a deep understanding of theater processes, including creative and technical disciplines. These illuminate motivations, challenges and the choices that theater practitioners face.

