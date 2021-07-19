We Animals Media's New Book "HIDDEN: Animals In The Anthropocene" Wins Two Major Awards

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We Animals Media today announced that its latest book, HIDDEN: Animals in the Anthropocene , has recently won two major awards. HIDDEN is an unflinching new book of photography documenting our relationship with animals, featuring the work of 40 international photojournalists and a foreword by Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix. HIDDEN exposes some of the billions of hidden animals in our lives: those we eat, wear, and use for entertainment, tradition, and experimentation. The 320-page collectible hardcover contains over 200 images from six continents.

HIDDEN wins Photography Book of the Year and Outstanding Book of the Year - Most Likely to Save the Planet

This urgent and unprecedented collection has just won Photography Book of the Year by Pictures of the Year International, and the Gold Medal for Outstanding Book of the Year - Most Likely to Save the Planet by Independent Publisher. HIDDEN breaks new ground in the field of animal photojournalism , which captures our control and power over animals. Like war photographers, animal photojournalists bravely document atrocities - largely hidden from public view - even breaking laws to uncover violence, systematic abuse, and exploitation.

"The photojournalists represented in HIDDEN have entered some of the darkest, most unsettling places in the world," said Phoenix. "The images they have captured are a searing reminder of our unpardonable behavior towards animals and will serve as beacons of change for years to come."

"These photos prove there is an emergency confronting animals globally, from industrial farming to climate change, and provide valuable insight into the relevance of animal suffering to human health," said creator and co-editor Jo-Anne McArthur , an award-winning photojournalist and author whose previous books We Animals and Captive document animals in human environments.

About We Animals Media

Founded by Jo-Anne McArthur, We Animals Media (WAM) is the world's leading animal photojournalism agency, documenting the stories of animals used for food, fashion, entertainment, tradition and experimentation through compelling photojournalism. Most of the images featured in HIDDEN are available on WAM's world-class stock platform, which offers 10,000+ royalty-free visuals from professional photojournalists worldwide.

