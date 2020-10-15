WD Lab Grown Diamonds Expands Senior Leadership Team, Prepares For Growth

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M7D Corporation d/b/a WD Lab Grown Diamonds ("WD"), a leading producer of laboratory grown diamonds for the gemstone, scientific and industrial markets, is announcing key additions to its executive team. Sue Rechner joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer in late 2019, bringing a strong background in consumer-centric brand stewardship and sustainability advocacy. With support from leading private equity firm Huron Capital, Rechner is now building a core leadership team to accelerate the company's growth trajectory.

"As we look to the future of WD Lab Grown Diamonds, we need a strong team in place that can unite around a shared vision," Rechner said. "I am confident our new leadership organization enables us to focus on the transformational changes needed to execute that long-term vision."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Brittany Lewis, a seasoned executive, joined WD in early 2020 to lead marketing and merchandising. Lewis has spent her career building disruptive, mission-oriented brands through stages of hyper-growth. Before joining the company, Lewis advised early- and mid-stage startups in brand development, go-to-market planning, integrated marketing and digital transformation. Notably, Lewis previously served as the VP of Marketing at VC-backed DTC and social selling startup Chloe + Isabel, where she was responsible for driving omni-channel growth from fundraising through to acquisition.

"As a purpose-driven marketer, I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity we have to disrupt the diamond industry," Lewis said. "Together with the talented and passionate members of the WD team, we are setting a new standard for sustainability and integrity, and building a brand that puts the modern, discerning consumer at its center."

Caleb Wood has joined the WD executive team in the critical role of Chief Operating Officer. Wood brings with him over two decades of leadership and change management experience. Most recently, he provided strategic consulting services to various Fortune 500 companies in enterprise transformation, innovation, and mergers and acquisitions. He previously held global leadership roles for 18 years at construction materials powerhouse Lafarge (LafargeHolcim), where he led manufacturing, commercial, supply chain and technology teams through pivotal stages of growth.

"I love high-stakes transformations," Wood said. "The opportunity to work within such a fascinating company, with an incredible team of people during a pivotal part of the story is rare, and I'm honored to play a part. At WD, we are focusing the organization's skills, knowledge and can-do spirit to forge our path forward and I'm excited to show what we can do."

WD Lab Grown Diamonds, classified as an essential business, has maintained operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continues its focus on expansion. The addition of these key leaders reflects the company's progressive vision for change within the industry. The WD leadership team remains committed to expanding consumer access to lab grown diamonds, as well as providing a consistent, uninterrupted supply of high-quality, ethically created product for the lab-grown market.

About WD Lab Grown Diamonds Based in the Washington D.C. area and founded in 2008, WD Lab Grown Diamonds is a market leader in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds, with its diamonds certified by the International Gemological Institute, among other labs. The Company also offers new technologies and applications for diamonds in industrial settings. WD Lab Grown Diamonds is the exclusive licensee of a portfolio of patents covering single crystal CVD diamond growth technology developed by The Carnegie Institution of Washington. WD is jointly owned by WD Management, members of its board of directors, Huron Capital, and The Carnegie Institution of Washington. For more information, visit www.wdlabgrowndiamonds.com .

About Huron Capital Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® and buy-and-build investment models. Over the past two decades, Huron Capital has successfully established six investment funds totaling approximately $1.8 billion in capital and has completed over 200 transactions throughout North America. Huron Capital portfolio companies have had aggregate annual revenues exceeding $3.0 billion, 15,000 employees and operated over 325 facilities. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally sound companies that the firm believes can benefit from its operational approach to creating value. These transactions typically take the form of equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com .

