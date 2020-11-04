WCP Solutions Now Offering Domtar Paper In Sacramento Region

Northwest wholesale paper merchant, WCP Solutions, is announcing that Domtar Paper is available from the company's Sacramento, California, location.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WCP Solutions today announced that their WCP Sacramento location is officially franchised for the full line of Domtar Paper products. Starting today, customers in the region can now order Domtar products through their WCP account manager or with the local customer service team. Domtar's offering was previously only available in other WCP markets.

The Domtar Paper lines that WCP Solutions is now able to sell include: Cougar®, Husky®, Lynx®, Earthchoice®, Lettermark®, ImagePrint®, and Xerox®. With these added lines, WCP has dramatically increased its offering for commercial printers and creative designers in the Sacramento area.

In a statement from WCP Solutions CEO, Tom Groves, he says, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Domtar by now offering their products to our customers served by our Sacramento division."

"We have a long history in the paper industry," said Ed Allen, WCP's President. "This expansion allows us to provide even better service to the commercial print community in Northern California."

About WCP Solutions

West Coast Paper Company, dba WCP Solutions, is a wholesale provider of paper, envelopes, packaging supplies and equipment, facility supplies and equipment, and food service disposables. WCP Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service to customers in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. The company is a privately owned, third-generation business founded in 1930.

For more information, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com.

WCP Sacramento Contact Information:

https://www.wcpsolutions.com/location/sacramento

600 Sequoia Pacific Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95811

Customer Service: 916-447-1000

Media Contact

Nicholas Nieto

WCP Solutions

(877) 398-3030

pr.media@wcpsolutions.com

Domtar Paper Sample Swatches

SOURCE WCP Solutions

SOURCE WCP Solutions