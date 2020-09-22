WCG Appoints Carsten Henke As Senior Vice President, Europe And Managing Director, Germany

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical trials, today announced that Carsten Henke has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Europe and Managing Director, Germany. Reporting to WCG's Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey S. Litwin, MD, Henke will head up all operational functions in the region from Germany, where he will be based, and play an integral role in advancing the company's growth strategy in Europe.

" Europe is and will continue to be a key center of medical innovation and research, and we are committed to growing WCG's presence in the region," said Dr. Litwin. "We're pleased to be expanding our executive team with a leader like Carsten, who brings to WCG a wealth of life sciences industry experience from his over 25-year tenure in the field and a proven track record launching and commercializing healthcare products and services across Europe."

Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., WCG's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) added: "WCG is continually innovating and evolving the services we provide to best support our customers and meet their needs, so that together we can optimize clinical trial processes and bring new therapies to patients around the world. Carsten Henke's appointment is another important step in accelerating those efforts, broadening our international reach and driving growth in Europe to advance vital medical research. We're looking forward to working with Carsten and excited to welcome another industry veteran to WCG."

Henke joins WCG from MediWound, where he was Chief Commercial Officer of Europe and managing director of the company's operations in Germany and Europe. While there, he set up and expanded MediWound's commercial infrastructure globally and established the organization's EU headquarters. From 2004-2012, he served in roles of increasing scope and responsibility at Teva Innovative, including General Manager of Spain and Director of Marketing and Sales for Germany. Additionally, Henke worked in cross-functional, Europe-focused commercial roles at organizations such as Sanofi, Hermal (now Almirall) and Serono. He holds degrees in European Management and International Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas (ICADE) in Madrid and ESB Business School in Reutlingen, Germany.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the WCG team, particularly at a time when we're seeing so much innovative clinical research in Europe and collaboration across borders," Henke said. "I look forward to working with WCG colleagues, customers, partners and industry stakeholders to optimize clinical trials in the region and, ultimately, help improve health outcomes and quality of life for patients in Europe and around the globe."

About WCGWCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions - the industry's first central IRB - WIRB-Copernicus IRB, and first clinical services organization (CSO) - WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

