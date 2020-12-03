WCG Acquires Trifecta, A Global Leader In Clinical Trial Site Communications

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG today announced its acquisition of Trifecta Clinical, a proven leader in technology-enabled clinical trial solutions, including its comprehensive site communication platform InvestigatorSpace®, virtual training programs and safety documentation services.

The acquisition of Trifecta expands the range of specialized services and solutions WCG offers and enhances the ability to connect sites, sponsors and CROs across the clinical trials ecosystem.

"With a host of services that fully integrate clinical trial training and communication, from safety letter notification to regulatory document exchange, Trifecta adds another dimension to WCG's compelling value proposition," said Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., Executive Chairman and CEO of WCG. "This acquisition is part of our effort to pursue strategic opportunities that allow us to expand and enhance our offerings in anticipation of our customers' needs. We're pleased to be joining forces with an innovative company such as Trifecta and working together to help sponsors, CROs, and clinical research sites increase efficiency and the quality of the work they do every day."

Dave Young, Trifecta's Founder and CEO, added: "We're thrilled to be joining WCG, a company that shares our passion for improving the clinical trial process by delivering impactful solutions to age-old problems. This acquisition was a natural evolution for Trifecta. Now as part of WCG, we can help our customers by continuing to provide perpetual innovation, rooted in unrivaled expertise."

Moving forward, Trifecta will be known as WCG Trifecta, and will retain its leadership structure, along with its headquarters in Los Angeles, and locations in Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and Osaka, Japan.

About TrifectaTrifecta is a global leader and a trusted partner with decades of experience in clinical trial technology solutions for leading pharmaceutical, biotech and clinical research organizations. From accelerating study start up for trials of all sizes to organizing and distributing critical training and safety event information, Trifecta offers a fully integrated training, safety and communication platform built from the ground up. Through it, Trifecta is able to increase the speed of clinical trials without compromising accuracy. The result? More Trial and Less Error across an entire portfolio of studies.

Trifecta offers clinical trial solutions including Online/On Demand Investigator Training, Production Services for Live and Web-Based Investigator Meetings, Safety Letter Distribution, Site Start Up Document Exchange, and Automated Study Close Out. Across each solution, clients experience the benefits of real-time visibility for clinical trial training, safety and documentation status across their entire research portfolio. For more information, please visit Trifecta at www.trifectaclinical.com.

About WCGWCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. Comprised of two divisions, the industry's first central IRB - WCG IRB - and first clinical services organization, WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to advance the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgirb.com , www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn .

SOURCE WCG