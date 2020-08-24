WBENC And EOS® Worldwide Announce Partnership To Accelerate The Growth Of Women-Owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WBENC, the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S., is excited to announce its partnership with EOS Worldwide (the Entrepreneurial Operating System®), to accelerate the growth and success of women-owned businesses.

As a leader in women's business development, WBENC supports women entrepreneurs by providing opportunities, networking, education, and resources to help women-owned businesses grow and succeed. EOS has helped thousands of businesses achieve more revenue, growth, and profit while delivering a better balance of life to business owners and leaders. This partnership enables both organizations to strengthen their support for women entrepreneurs by providing a game-changing business operating system backed by a supportive network dedicated to their continued success.

The Entrepreneurial Operating System was developed by Gino Wickman and described in his best-selling book, Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business. More than 80,000 companies are currently using EOS tools to improve the operational value of their business, with nearly 400 trained EOS Implementers® who help businesses master leadership and execution to gain traction on their business goals. In these challenging economic times, EOS prepares business leaders for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

WBENC first leveraged EOS as part of the WBENC Executive Education Program, a program designed to help women business owners develop a plan for business continuity during uncertain times and develop strong business plans to prepare their businesses for the future.

"We have seen first-hand how EOS can help provide clarity and vision for business owners, especially during these uncertain times," says Pamela Prince-Eason, WBENC President & CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with EOS Worldwide to bring this proven operational system to our network and help more women entrepreneurs realize their business vision."

"More than ever before, we need women and all minority entrepreneurs to succeed," says Kelly Knight, EOS Integrator. "By partnering with WBENC, more women business owners will be exposed to the success that EOS has brought to so many entrepreneurs around the world. Small businesses make the world go 'round, and we're so proud to help WBENC lead the charge."

As part of this new strategic partnership that also includes special programming for WBENC's Women of Color program, EOS will provide WBENC-Certified women-owned businesses with free access to EOS tools, and dedicated support for businesses interested in finding Professional EOS Implementers®. WBENC and EOS will also continue to work closely together to deliver EOS training workshops, talks, and books as part of WBENC's suite of executive education and outreach programs.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

About EOS

EOS Worldwide is based in Livonia, MI, and for more than 15 years has provided entrepreneurial leaders and managers with a complete system and a set of simple, practical tools for getting everything they want from their businesses. The Entrepreneurial Operating System effectively strengthens businesses of any size in any industry, aligning all human energy and resources to achieve desired results. For more information about EOS, please visit www.eosworldwide.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wbenc-and-eos-worldwide-announce-partnership-to-accelerate-the-growth-of-women-owned-businesses-301117122.html

SOURCE Women's Business Enterprise National Council