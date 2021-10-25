Waypoint Investment Partners Announces Additions To Portfolio Management Team

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. ( Waypoint) is pleased to announce the appointment of Portfolio Managers Terry Thib, Gajan Kulasingam and Peter Prattas. The team will be providing support to the firm's existing mandates and managers, as well as being responsible for the launch of two new alternative yield funds.

"We are excited to expand our team and fund offerings for our investors. These individuals bring experience that diversifies and complements our skillset, enhancing the firm's ability to sustain its conservative return profile through elevated volatility during these unprecedented times," said Ryan Marr, CIO of Waypoint.

"The new funds are designed to complement investors' traditional portfolios, offering the potential for income from alternative sources, long-term return enhancement, diversification and an element of protection against interest rate volatility," said Max Torokvei, CEO of Waypoint.

"We are thrilled to join Waypoint as the firm's philosophy of being a preeminent alternative asset manager focused on preservation of capital and compounding through alternative yield strategies aligns perfectly with our beliefs and investment approach," said Terry Thib. "Our team's methodology to both public and private investment is through applying a disciplined, proven and repeatable process based on quantitative and fundamental analysis to support superior risk-adjusted outcomes. We look to exploit inefficient areas of the capital markets and non-traditional asset classes in search for compelling risk-adjusted returns."

Team Bios

Terry Thib brings over 17 years of capital markets and investing experience in public and private equity and debt. Prior to joining Waypoint, Terry was a Vice President of Investments & Portfolio Manager at IA Clarington Investments where he established and managed an alternative multi-asset class income and growth franchise. Since 2012, Terry has frequently been named a Brendan Wood Top Gun Investment Mind and has been a key member of a management team that won two Lipper Awards in 2012 & 2013. Terry has an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, a Master of Engineering Science degree from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA specializing in Corporate Finance & Investment Management from the Schulich School of Business. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Gajan Kulasingam has more than 17 years of financial industry experience, covering corporate finance, private equity and public equities. Mr. Kulasingam was a VP & Senior Portfolio Manager with Sentry Investments, where he oversaw over $1B of assets across multiple global mandates. Prior to Sentry, Mr. Kulasingam worked at one of the leading mid-market private equity firms in Canada focused on mezzanine lending and minority equity investments. Mr. Kulasingam began his career at Deloitte within their Audit & Assurance practice, focusing on financial institutions. Mr. Kulasingam has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, and holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) designation.

Peter Prattas is an experienced investment professional with a career spanning 22 years. Peter began his career as an accountant where he amassed a comprehensive forensic financial toolkit that he applies extensively in conducting fundamental securities research analysis. Subsequently, he was a research analyst with select Canadian investment dealers, as well as a U.S.-based global investment bank. Most recently, Mr. Prattas served as a Portfolio Manager at IA Clarington Investments managing similar yield-focused funds that invested in public and private equity and fixed income securities within North America. Peter is a graduate of McGill University (Accounting) and Western University (Economics). He is also a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

About Waypoint Investment Partners

Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. is a Toronto-based investment manager that services high net worth individuals, family offices, investment advisors, and institutional clients. Waypoint is a member of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada and is registered as an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in several Canadian provinces.

SOURCE Waypoint Investment Partners