Waynes Announces Largest Acquisition With Purchase Of Kirkland's Pest Control

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham-based Waynes Pest Control today announces continued strengthening of its positions in Tennessee and North Alabama with the acquisition of Kirkland's Pest Control. Headquartered in Fayetteville, TN, Kirkland's has been serving Middle to East Tennessee and North Alabama for over four decades. Kirkland's operates multiple locations including Fayetteville, Huntsville, Chattanooga, and Sevierville. Focused on aggressive growth, this is Waynes' fifth acquisition in the past 15 months and represents its largest in company history. Waynes, an Anticimex company operating in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi, serves over 80,000 customers from Service Centers located in Knoxville, Nashville, Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, and Daphne. Commenting on today's announcement, Shawn Hollis, President of Waynes, said: "Today is an exciting day in the history of our company. The Kirkland's acquisition represents months of hard work and planning. Both Waynes and Kirkland's have rich histories in the markets we serve with over 40+ years of history. We welcome the Kirkland's team and their customers to the Waynes family. The blending of our two companies will allow us to serve even more families and businesses and deliver on our promise of World Class Service - Every Time." Commenting on the transaction, Allen Kirkland of Kirkland's Pest Control added: "Our first interest in pursuing the sale was to seek a buyer that understood our business and the history from which it was established. This included assuring us that our employees would be allowed to continue their service with the company and our customers would continue to receive the level of service to which they have been accustomed. We feel most confident we have sought out the buyer who understands and appreciates our concerns and business, believes that customer satisfaction ranks # 1, and understands how to operate the business properly. We feel that Waynes is keen and capable of developing its future potential."

For more information, please contact:

Shawn Hollis, President, (256) 755-2233 | shawn.hollis@callwaynes.com

Ryan Tate, Vice President Operations - North Region, (256) 520-8228 | ryan.tate@callwaynes.com

About Waynes

Waynes Pest Control is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and is part of the Anticimex family of companies. With over 80,000 customers across Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi, Waynes is a World Class provider of Termite, Pest, Lawn Care, Mosquito and Sanitizing services. Find out more at www.callwaynes.com.

About Anticimex

Anticimex is the fourth largest pest control company globally. Founded in 1934, Anticimex operates in 19 countries and has over 7000 employees worldwide. In the United States Anticimex operates through its ten platform companies, Modern Pest Services - Brunswick ME, American Pest Management - Fulton MD, Viking Pest Control - Bridgewater NJ, Turner Pest Control- Jacksonville, FL, Killingsworth Environmental- Charlotte, NC, JP McHale - Buchanan, NY, Waynes Environmental Services - Birmingham, AL, EnviroPest - Windsor, CO, Northwest Exterminating - Tuscon, AZ, Pro Pacific Pest Control - San Diego, CA. Read more at www.anticimex.com.

Related Files

PRdoc.pdf

Related Images

waynes-acquires-kirklands-pest.jpg Waynes Acquires Kirkland's Pest Control Photo from left to right - Shawn Hollis (President ) Allen Kirkland & Kirkland's Leadership, Ryan Tate (VP Operations - North Region)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waynes-announces-largest-acquisition-with-purchase-of-kirklands-pest-control-301266236.html

SOURCE Waynes