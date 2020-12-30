Wayne County Community College District's "New Day, New Way" Initiative Gives 50 Percent Off Tuition For Spring Semester 2021

DETROIT, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District will reduce tuition by 50 percent across all academic and career programs for students who register between Jan. 1 and Jan. 19, 2021 for the Spring Semester. The tuition relief is a part of a give back initiative called "New Day, New Way".

The tuition relief begins Jan. 1, 2021 and extends to Jan. 19, 2021. WCCCD students who have already registered for the Spring 2021 semester prior to January 1, 2021 will receive 50 percent off tuition for either the Summer or Fall 2021 semester.

Interested individuals can visit the WCCCD website at wcccd.edu to explore programs, and to start the application and registration process.

"Our mission has always been to help people find pathways to better lives through higher education," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "Tens of thousands of individuals across our region are leaving 2020 behind with a deep need and desire to turn towards something better. We are here to help them find an opportunity that allows them to grow, their families to grow, and their communities to thrive."

For more information about the "New Day, New Way" tuition relief initiative and the criteria to participate, please call 313-496-2600 or visit www.wcccd.edu.

About WCCCD: Wayne County Community College District is a multi-campus district with six campus locations to include the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves 36 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. Please visit www.wcccd.edu.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wayne-county-community-college-districts-new-day-new-way-initiative-gives-50-percent-off-tuition-for-spring-semester-2021-301199422.html

SOURCE WCCCD