Wayfair To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity ECommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum

Wayfair Inc. (W) - Get Report, one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum on Wednesday, March 24 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available via webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.

Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.

AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.

Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $14.1 billion in net revenue for full year 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs more than 16,000 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005381/en/