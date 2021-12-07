Wayfair To Launch First Brick & Mortar Experiences For AllModern And Joss & Main Brands

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced it will open its next brick-and-mortar retail stores in the coming year, bringing two of its specialty retail brands to life in 2022 with three stores located in...

Wayfair Inc. (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report, one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced it will open its next brick-and-mortar retail stores in the coming year, bringing two of its specialty retail brands to life in 2022 with three stores located in Massachusetts. AllModern will open its first store at MarketStreet Lynnfield followed by a second location at Legacy Place in Dedham, both open-air retail destinations are owned and managed by WS Development. Joss & Main will open in the new lifestyle space at Burlington Mall, a Simon mall in Burlington. These locations will be the first in a series of openings as Wayfair plans to launch additional stores representing all five of its brands in optimal formats, sizes and geographies over the next two years.

"At Wayfair, we are focused on creating the best possible experience for our customers. That includes meeting them wherever they are on their shopping journey and delivering the exceptional value, selection, service and inspiration they enjoy from our entire family of brands," noted Karen McKibbin, Head of Physical Retail, Wayfair. "With our first-ever AllModern and Joss & Main retail stores, we are introducing a new kind of omnichannel shopping experience powered by the Wayfair platform, inviting our customers to engage with the brands they know and love in an innovative format that blends the best of in-store and online shopping."

AllModern and Joss & Main stores will offer distinctive retail environments that bring each brand to life. Shoppers will be able to explore independently or be guided by knowledgeable teams leveraging innovative tools and expertise and offering creative solutions for their homes. Featuring furniture as well as tabletop, bedding & bath, seasonal items and more, shoppers will be able to immediately purchase products in store and have orders placed for fast delivery to their homes.

"We are focused on building a premier portfolio of specialty concepts, helping all of our customers find the home solutions that are just right for them," continued McKibbin. "We look forward to unveiling the next evolution of our specialty retail brands through this exciting new channel."

Beginning in 2018, Wayfair has operated a variety of pop-up shops as well as a smaller format retail store at the Natick Mall in 2019. The company's three new stores launching in 2022 will be followed by additional stores across the entire Wayfair family of brands, including larger store formats for Wayfair and Perigold.

Additional details about the AllModern and Joss & Main stores will be available closer to the openings next year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home - for a space that's all you.

Joss & Main - The ultimate style edit for home.

AllModern - All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane - A fresh take on the classics.

Perigold - An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair generated $14.1 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 16,000 people.

