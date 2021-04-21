Wayfair To Expand Its World-Class Engineering Team Across North America

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced it will open three new Engineering sites in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, Austin, Texas and the city of Toronto in Ontario, Canada.

Wayfair Inc. (W) - Get Report, one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced it will open three new Engineering sites in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, Austin, Texas and the city of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. The company plans to hire approximately 1,000 technologists to its world-class Engineering organization globally over the next year. Wayfair is expanding its Engineering footprint to locations outside of its technology hubs in Boston and Berlin for the first time to further advance the innovative technologies that make Wayfair the best place to shop for home.

"As Wayfair further solidifies its position as the leader in home, we are excited to open a new chapter as an Engineering organization with three new office locations that will help accelerate our ambitious tech agenda," said Jim Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wayfair. "We're thrilled to expand our global talent footprint to Austin, Toronto and the San Francisco Bay Area as we continue to evolve our team to support the incredible growth of the business."

Wayfair will initially hire for up to 200 positions at each new Wayfair Engineering site over the next year. Positions include software engineers, infrastructure engineers, product managers, experience designers, analysts, and data scientists. The roles will help drive a wide range of solutions, from cutting-edge machine learning and data science techniques that help customers find just the right product among more than 22 million items, to next-generation merchandising that fuels beautiful, inspiring product imagery, to platforms that enable suppliers to reach consumers more effectively and grow their businesses.

The company also plans to continue hiring engineering and data science talent across its global headquarters in Boston and its European headquarters in Berlin. Wayfair currently employs more than 3,000 engineers and data scientists.

"We're looking forward to opening three new Engineering sites within the next year," continued Miller. "These new locations will be an extension of our headquarters in Boston and Berlin and will allow us to continue to build and foster a global community of sophisticated technologists who are powering the best possible shopping experience for home."

Candidates interested in technical positions across all of Wayfair's hubs in Boston, Berlin, Austin, Toronto and the San Francisco Bay Area, can visit wayfair.com/careers to apply.

