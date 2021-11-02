Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced the launch of Wayfair On Air, an immersive video commerce experience that helps consumers discover their favorite products across every room in the home.

Wayfair Inc. (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report, one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced the launch of Wayfair On Air, an immersive video commerce experience that helps consumers discover their favorite products across every room in the home. Available on the Wayfair app, Wayfair On Air brings entertainment, ideas, and inspiration to the brand's seamless mobile shopping experience, with new episodes launching daily throughout the week.

Wayfair On Air brings entertainment, ideas, and inspiration to Wayfair's seamless mobile shopping experience (Graphic: Business Wire)

"At Wayfair, we focus on delivering the best possible shopping experience for home through great value and service, an unmatched selection, and innovative tools to help our customers create spaces that are just right for them," noted Steve Oblak, Chief Commercial Officer, Wayfair. "With Wayfair On Air, we're bringing amazing video content to our seamless mobile shopping experience, making product discovery entertaining and fun. We look forward to building upon this feature as we further expand our cast of creators and deliver even richer content experiences that engage and inspire our customers."

At launch, Wayfair On Air's content line-up includes studio show formats as well as a glimpse into creators' own homes. Studio content includes The Wayfair Rundown, a daily format that focuses on affordable, inspirational solutions for homes of every size and style, and Two-Spaced, designed around multi-functional living. The growing list of creators includes celebrity chef Danny Boome, family blogger Amiyrah Martin, and shopping expert Albany Irvin. Consumers can also tune in to find holiday deals as well as seasonal tips and tricks as we approach the holiday season.

Consumers can access Wayfair On Air on the Wayfair app and by tapping the "Watch" button in the bottom navigation bar. They can then view dozens of episodes and browse every product featured while they watch, and then add their favorite items to their Lists or cart - all in one seamless experience.

Wayfair On Air is currently available on the Wayfair app for iOS users and can be downloaded here.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.

Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.

AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.

Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $14.8 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 16,000 people.

