Wayfair announces Way Day 2021, its biggest sale of the year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wayfair Inc. (W) - Get Report, one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced that its biggest sale of the year, Way Day, will begin on April 28 at 12 a.m. ET. The two-day retail event invites everyone to shop Wayfair's hundreds of thousands of best-selling items across the whole home including furnishings, decor, housewares, home improvement products, major appliances, outdoor and more. Wayfair customers can take advantage of unbeatable flash deals that will roll out over the two-day shopping period, offering even deeper discounts on their favorite finds. Can't-miss deals will also be available across Wayfair's family of retail brands AllModern, Birch Lane and Joss & Main, as well as Wayfair Professional, its business program.

"In the past year, we've relied on our homes to serve many functions, whether it was working, home-schooling, exercising, or simply finding comfort while unwinding on the couch," said Steve Oblak, chief commercial officer, Wayfair. "As part of that, we realize the importance of having a space that's uniquely our own. Although Wayfair promises year round value, we host Way Day to help shoppers find even lower prices on so many of our best-sellers. We encourage our customers to find the items they need to ensure their space is just right and ready for the season ahead."

With spring and summer on deck, Wayfair shoppers will have access to a vast selection of outdoor furniture and recreation products that will be up to 80 percent off on Way Day. Incredible savings will apply to other major categories including appliances, home improvement, storage and organization, office, as well as Wayfair exclusive brands such as Kelly Clarkson Home, curated by the company's brand ambassador. Way Day offerings also include bonus flash deals that will roll out hourly and free shipping on everything.

To preview Way Day deals, sign up for alerts on thousands of limited-time offers, and discover millions of products across home furnishings, décor, home improvement items, appliances and more, go to www.wayfair.com/wayday and download the Wayfair app.

For a limited time beginning April 21 through April 29, new Wayfair credit card members can receive $50 off their qualifying first purchase of $150 or more. Exclusions Apply. To learn more and apply for a Wayfair credit card, go to: www.wayfair.com/wayfaircard.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - All things home, all in one place.

Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.

AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.

Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $14.1 billion in net revenue for full year 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,000 people.

