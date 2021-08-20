Wax Center Partners Acquires Six European Wax Centers In The Dallas Metro Area

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wax Center Partners expands to Texas through the acquisition of 6 European Wax Center ("EWC") locations in the Dallas metro area, growing its total site count to 18 centers.

The Company operates 6 European Wax Center locations in the Dallas metro area and 12 centers in Northern California.

Wax Center Partners is a partnership between MKH Capital Partners and the Stieber European Wax Center franchise that currently operates 12 locations in Northern California.

"We are excited to welcome European Wax Center's loyal Dallas guests and team members at the Allen, Arlington, Fort Worth, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Mansfield centers into our existing EWC family. We look forward to working closely with the teams in these centers to provide our guests with the ultimate wax experience," said Julie Marlin, VP of Center Operations for Wax Center Partners.

In addition, Susan and Larry Stieber, mentioned: "We are committed to investing in the people and culture of our centers and look forward to growing the European Wax Center brand in the geographies where we operate."

" Dallas, European Wax Center's corporate headquarters home, is happy to welcome Wax Center Partners," commented Jean Grossman, European Wax Center's Chief Franchise Officer. "Wax Center Partners are tremendous operators who will continue to focus on the importance of culture and delivering best-in-class service to our guests as they continue to grow both through new developments and acquisitions."

Wax Center Partners is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint through both new developments and acquisitions or partnerships in new and existing markets. For more information on Wax Center Partners, please contact Larry Stieber at larry@stieberewc.com and visit www.stieberewc.com.

About Wax Center PartnersWax Center Partners is a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm, in partnership with the Stieber European Wax Center franchise. The company operates 18 locations throughout Northern California and the Dallas metro area and has 4 additional centers under development in Northern California scheduled to open this year.

About European Wax CenterEuropean Wax Center is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They are so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, that they offer a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax ®. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary pre and post wax products designed specifically for waxing skincare solutions. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes over 800 centers nationwide.

For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

